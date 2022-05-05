Greece accuses Turkey of stoking tensions in Aegean Sea

Greece accused Turkey of stoking tensions in the Aegean Sea over violations of its airspace, Kathimerini reported.
"The numbers speak for themselves," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said at a briefing, adding that Greece recorded 168 airspace violations and 42 illegal overflights in a single day, 27 April.
Papaioannou called Turkey's provocations "unprecedented," adding that warplanes also flew over populated Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, including Rhodes, Kos and Kalymnos.
Last Wednesday's flights broke the previous record of 23 set in 2020.
"At this critical and difficult moment for Europe and NATO, Turkey's behavior violates fundamental principles of international law and also undermines NATO cohesion," Papaioannou said, adding that the repeated incursions go against the spirit of good neighborly relations.
He noted that Athens has informed the United Nations, the EU and NATO of the "violation of Greek sovereignty." He said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will raise the issue during his visit to the U.S. 16-17 May.