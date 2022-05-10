Turkish Defense Minister urges Greece to solve bilateral problems through dialogue

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that his country adheres to international law in its relations with Greece and is in favor of resolving the problems between them through dialogue.
According to Akar, Turkey is a million times right in the issues with Greece, however, the Greek side continues provocative actions and statements, in particular, on issues of the border of territorial waters and airspace in the Aegean Sea.
Turkey in recent days has repeatedly accused Greece of violating international legal norms in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, the Cyprus issue, as well as inhuman actions against migrants.
A negative reaction in Ankara was also caused by the decision of Athens to cancel Turkey's invitation to participate in the NATO Tiger Meet exercises.
The maneuvers are to take place in Greece from 9 to 20 May. The invitation was withdrawn under the pretext of constant violations of Greek airspace by the Turkish Air Force.