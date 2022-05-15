US intends to remove 5 groups from the list of foreign terrorist organizations

The US intends to delist five extremist groups, all of which are considered inactive, including several that once posed a significant threat, killing hundreds, if not thousands of people in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, AP reports.
Although these organizations are not active, the decision is politically sensitive for the Joe Biden administration and the countries in which they have operated, and may draw criticism from victims and their families still bereaved.
The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA, the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach, and two Islamic groups that have operated in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt.
The U.S. State Department on Friday notified Congress of the moves, which came at the same time as a growing controversy but unrelated debate in Washington and elsewhere about whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should or could legally be delisted from the U.S. list as part of an effort to save the Iranian nuclear deal.
This Trump administration ban was not mentioned in Friday's notices.
In separate notices to lawmakers, the State Department said that the terrorist bans on the five groups would be formally lifted once the relevant definitions are published in the Federal Register, expected next week.