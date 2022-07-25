Kyiv says grain exports will start as early as this week

Grain exports will start as early as this week, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said, Telegram channel Strana.ua reported.
"We think that in the next 24 hours we will be ready to work on the resumption of the export of agricultural products from our ports. We are talking about the port "Chernomorsk", it will be the first. Then the port "Odessa" and the port "Southern", said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov during a briefing in Kyiv.
On July 22 in Istanbul, a package of documents designed to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets was signed. The memorandum between Russia and the UN stipulates the involvement of the world organization in eliminating anti-Russian restrictions hindering export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document defines a mechanism for grain exports from Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN envisage the creation of a quadripartite coordination center, whose representatives will check vessels with grain to prevent arms smuggling and provocations.