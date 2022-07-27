Turkish body found in Urban Logistic Services yard

The body of a man of Turkish nationality was found in the yard of "Urbat Logistic Services" company.
According to shamshyan.com, around 17:00 to Shengavit police department received a signal that in the courtyard of the company "Urban Logistics Services" operating at 62/23 Araratyan Street, the body of a man was found.
The police and investigators found the man's body near an Iveco truck with Turkish plates.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic examination, there were no signs of violence on the body. The Shengavit investigation department initiated proceedings on the case. The investigator appointed a forensic examination of the corpse. The identity of the deceased is being clarified.