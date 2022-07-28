Georgian TV channel reports unmanageable situation on both sides of Georgian-Russian border

Georgian TV channel Pirveli reports an unprecedented queue of cars and an unmanageable situation on both sides of the Georgian-Russian border.
Passengers of passenger cars and drivers of international cargo transportations are waiting for 24 hours to cross the border. And the queue of trucks starts near the village Natakhtari, some 30 kilometers from Tbilisi, Novosti-Gruziya reports.
More than 60 customs officers are on duty at Kazbegi checkpoint, but they just can't cope with the big flow of passengers and cargoes, the Pirveli correspondent says.
International drivers explain the situation by the large number of tourists who enter Georgia from Russia.
"No one is explaining anything to us. We have been standing here for three weeks already. You can see where the queue starts from. There is a 100-kilometer line here. Someone is going on vacation, and we are suffering. Where they are going, where they are coming from - no one knows," the driver of a truck stopped not far from the Kazbegi checkpoint told journalists.
The Kazbegi and Upper Lars checkpoints are the only ones operating on Georgia's land border with Russia. Kazbegi can handle more than 1,000 trucks per day. The crossing capacity for cars and buses is many times greater.