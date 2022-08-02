Ministry of Interior: No explosive devices found at airport or in municipality

The inspection of the territory of Zvartnots International Airport and the Yerevan Municipality was completed. No explosive devices have been detected, the Interior Ministry reports.
Today at 18:59, the National Center for Crisis Management was informed that there were explosive devices in Yerevan Municipality, all subway stations, Zvartnots International Airport, Baghramyan 19, as well as all important military and civil objects.
One combat unit of fire and rescue detachments of Yerevan City Rescue Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications went to the above-mentioned addresses.
A canine unit of the Rescue Implementation Center of the Special Purpose Rescue Department also left for Zvartnots International Airport, and an engineering-rescue detachment of the Civil Defense Department's collective center for civil defense forces left for Baghramyan Street, 19.
Subway work has been temporarily halted, and work is underway to survey the area.