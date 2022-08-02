News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.97
EUR
416.17
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
EU concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan
EU concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

EU Special Representative for the crisis in the South Caucasus and Georgia, Toivo Klaar, said he was concerned about reports of rising tensions in the context of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days.

"Concerned about reports of increased tensions in Armenia-Azerbaijan context over recent days. EU is committed to deepening its engagement in the peace process; we are engaged on multiple levels. Important to deescalate & avoid derailing an historic opportunity to turn page on decades of strife," he wrote on his microblog on Twitter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos