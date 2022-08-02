EU concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

EU Special Representative for the crisis in the South Caucasus and Georgia, Toivo Klaar, said he was concerned about reports of rising tensions in the context of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days.
"Concerned about reports of increased tensions in Armenia-Azerbaijan context over recent days. EU is committed to deepening its engagement in the peace process; we are engaged on multiple levels. Important to deescalate & avoid derailing an historic opportunity to turn page on decades of strife," he wrote on his microblog on Twitter.