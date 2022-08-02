No bombs found in subway, alarm is false

The Yerevan Metropolitan named after Karen Demirchyan issued a statement stating that the bomb alarm at all subway stations was false.

"Dear Citizens!

At all stations of the Yerevan subway named after Karen Demirchyan

According to the results of the professional examination carried out by the dog unit of the Center for Special Emergency Rescue Work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the engineer-rescue unit of the Collective Center of Civil Defense Troops, the Department found out that the bomb alarm was false. As usual, the Yerevan subway will resume its work tomorrow, starting at 07:00. Once again we apologize to the citizens and guests of Yerevan", the report says.

Earlier the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that no explosive devices were discovered at Zvartnots International Airport and the Municipality.

On Tuesday, at 18:59, the National Center for Crisis Management was informed that there were explosive devices in Yerevan Municipality, all subway stations, Zvartnots International Airport, Baghramyan 19, as well as all important military and civil objects.

One combat unit of fire and rescue detachments of Yerevan City Rescue Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications went to the above-mentioned addresses.

A canine unit of the Rescue Implementation Center of the Special Operations Department of the Rescue Forces also departed for Zvartnots International Airport, and an engineering and rescue unit of the Civil Defense Collective Center of the Civil Defense Department departed for Baghramyan Street, 19.