Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow

The Chinese authorities are ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, RIA Novosti reports.
Russia has always adhered to the One China principle, opposing any encroachment on the sovereignty of our country, he noted at a meeting with Lavrov in Phnom Penh.
In turn, Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia so that together we can more effectively defend the international system in which the UN plays a key role, as well as the order based on the norms of generally accepted international law, Wang Yi added.
As the Chinese diplomat clarified, Moscow's position on Taiwan testifies to the high level of the Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as to the support that China and Russia provide to each other in the international arena. He noted that China and the Russian Federation together uphold equality and justice in the world.