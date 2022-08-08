News
Poland does not intend to share gas with EU neighbors
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Poland does not intend to share gas with EU neighbors. No one can force us to ration gas or take any other restrictive measures, said Minister of Climate and Environment

According to her, Poland will not agree to regulate gas in the event of a crisis in the European Union.

Energy security is the exclusive competence of states, and we will never agree to transfer it to the European level. No one can force us to regulate gas or take other restrictive actions. Moreover, we do not want to make decisions about restrictions in other countries, she said.

Infrastructure and gas pipelines and gas are the property of our state, and only we can decide how we use it, for whose needs and how we provide it. Nobody will arrest our gas, she added.

Asked if the EU would be able to order Germany's neighbors to supply it with gas, she replied that it was very unlikely.

Of course, if there are countries in the EU that have the appropriate capabilities and infrastructure, they can always support their neighbors on the basis of a bilateral agreement, she said.

She added that she could not imagine a situation in which Brussels imposes an obligation on us to help.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
