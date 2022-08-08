News
Defense Ministry: Positive dynamic in state of military serviceman seriously wounded due to Azerbaijani aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Two of the nineteen servicemen wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh were discharged from the hospital, and the rest are still being treated, spokesman for the Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan told NEWS.am.

"Ten wounded servicemen are being treated in Yerevan, including one in extremely serious condition. There is a positive dynamic in his condition. The condition of another one is assessed as heavy, the condition of three others as moderate, the condition of the rest is assessed as light, they are on their way to recovery," said Aram Torosyan.

Artsakh Health Minister Mikayel Hayriyan said the condition of the wounded servicemen treated in Artsakh is good and their lives are not in danger.

It should be reminded that since the morning of August 1 Azerbaijani units resorted to provocations and ceasefire violations on the line of contact with Artsakh. As a result of the provocations and shootings two Karabakh servicemen were killed and 19 wounded. The situation is still tense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
