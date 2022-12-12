Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey

Putin discusses trilateral agreements with Aliyev

Iran executes rioter for killing security forces

Armenia's Pashinyan: Most important tool for genocide prevention is Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue

Nikol Pashinyan: Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan need each other

Sweden says new military aid package to Ukraine will be 50% bigger than the previous one

Armenia premier: I don’t not want genocide prevention, condemnation to become occasion for condemning people

Biden, Zelenskiy hold phone talks

Azerbaijan once again falls for provocation

Armenia’s Pashinyan speaks about genocide in 3 scenarios: Lachin Corridor is Genocide prevention corridor

Azerbaijanis block Stepanakert-Goris motorway again

Ali Nikzad: Iran's reaction to some neighbors' ambitions will be resolute

Armenia PM: Fear that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide in Karabakh is becoming more and more objective

Armenian soldiers organize exhibition of modern models of Russian arms and special equipment

Gold trades just below $1,800

4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide underway in Yerevan

Armenia MP: To what extent Armenian captive could be subject to torture in Azerbaijan?

Copper falls in price

Oil prices are rising

Egyptian archaeologists discover full-color portraits of mummies

Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, considers leaving China

Quake hits Armenia-Turkey border zone, also felt in Yerevan

Germany plans to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot

UAE, Israel ratify Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

EU-Israel agreements face problems under new government

Sweden's energy crisis worsens

James Cleverly: Britain must maintain its influence all over world

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister sees no clear results from limiting the price of Russian oil so far

London: Peace talks in Ukraine cannot be fig leaf for Russian rearmament

Australian gas industry representatives are not happy with plan to cap gas prices

India may become one of first places in world where abnormal heat exceeds human survival limits

Serbian president to hold urgent meeting of Security Council due to worsening of situation in northern Kosovo

High-level U.S. delegation to visit China

Air Force wants to send its Reaper drones to Ukraine: The Pentagon is not sure

Baku sends note to Russian side demanding to provide access to Drmbon and Kashen oilfields

Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine and Syria

Iranian expert: Russia and IRI may determine common security system in Caucasus with help of regional countries

Kosovo plans to officially apply for EU membership in the coming days

China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia, and this could be the beginning of de-dollarization

Germany calls for joint European response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

Turkish authorities order banks to limit foreign currency reserves

EU 12 member states criticize latest proposal on gas ceiling

The Times: Pentagon more likely to support Ukraine's missile strikes against Russia

Bulgaria to send first military aid to Ukraine

Serbia to ask NATO peacekeepers to allow it to station Serbian military and police in Kosovo

Indian single-handedly built staircase of 400 stones to temple on steep hill in 8 years

Archaeologists discover oldest rice harvesting tools 10,000 years old

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: Turkey can offer a lot for Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Denis Gonchar: Armenia constructively accepts Russia initiatives on forming legal basis for biosecurity cooperation

Man takes hostages in Germany shopping center

Armenia MP: Another attempt of provocation by Azerbaijan ‘reporters’ was staged in area adjacent to Karabakh’s Shushi

Ruben Rubinyan: Armenia, Turkey may soon start direct air cargo transportation

Russia MFA: ‘3+3’ South Caucasus cooperation platform 2nd meeting may take place in coming months

US reaffirms commitment to seek justice, accountability for those who commit genocide

Toivo Klaar: EU has worked extensively with Azerbaijan, Armenia to build trust

Nikolay Silaev: Russia will not revise its approaches to peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Artsakh President has meetings in Marseille, declaration condemning Azerbaijan military aggression is signed

Russia imposes 35% customs duty on perfumes, cosmetics import from some ‘unfriendly countries’

Karabakh state minister: We will be able to change our present, guarantee future for Artsakh

Bloomberg: India’s Modi to skip annual summit with Russia’s Putin over Ukraine nuke threats

Karabakh ombudsman: Expert conclusion summed up whole picture which has been voiced for 2 years

Poland to install electronic barrier along Russia border

North Korea executes 3 high-school students for watching K-dramas, South Korea media claim

Newspaper: Many people in Armenia may be ‘cut off’ from money

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party preparing for Yerevan municipal elections in major way

TotalEnergies to buy 19.4% of its shares from Russian energy giant Novatek for $3.7 billion

Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire at Armenian positions in direction of Nerkin Hand

Europe needs huge volumes of LNG next year

US State Department imposes sanctions against individuals from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, and Azerbaijan

US to send HIMARS ammunition to Ukraine as part of new aid package

Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts

China and Gulf countries to create investment center

Japan, Great Britain and Italy to create joint fighter jet

Diplomat: Saudi Arabia likely to normalize relations with Israel within the next year

Australia to cap coal and gas prices for a year

Russian thinks reducing oil production in response to introduction of price ceiling

Miller and Erdogan discuss prospects of creating gas hub

Armenian FM and US undersecretary of state discuss regional security and stability issues

Beijing and Riyadh highlightsimportance of resolving conflict in Ukraine peacefully

Azerbaijani MP urges to jam Iranian radio and TV channels

Putin: Settlement process in Ukraine will not be easy and will take time

Saudi Arabia and China pledge to prioritize relations

Azerbaijan uses phosphorus munitions in 44-day war

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Bishkek

Central Asia trapped between China and the West

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Lukashenko: Eurasian Union member states are not ready to hurry with formation of single gas market

Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union

Declaration of Artsakh and Lyon signed: Azerbaijan is not going to honor its commitments

EU is trying to promote joint arms purchases

Armenia ombudswoman: 44-day war of 2020, September military aggression by Azerbaijan are signs of genocidal intentions

Holiday concerts kicks off in central Yerevan

Body found in canal of Ranchpar village

Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman

EU tries to absolve itself of responsibility for oil tanker jams in the Bosphorus Strait

Legislature deputy speaker briefs France envoy on state of normalizing Armenia’s relations with Turkey

Putin: Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner

Armenia, Russia defense ministers meet, sign 2023 military cooperation plan

Armenian PM Pashinyan: Situation in Karabakh remains tense in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers

Putin and Pashinyan meet on margins of EEU summit