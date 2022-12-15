UN chief calls for ensuring freedom, security of movement along Lachin Corridor

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin Corridor. This is noted in a statement that was issued Wednesday by the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.
“The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General reiterates his support to the ongoing mediation efforts in the region,” the statement continues.