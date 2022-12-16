News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia
Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated about disruption of the formation of the unified gas market of Belarus and Russia.

He drew attention to the fact that the issues of energy pricing, as the competitiveness of the Belarusian economy depends on it, in the implementation of joint programs, BelTA informs.

"Let me remind you, the Union program for the formation of a unified gas market provides specific measures and deadlines, which, unfortunately, in my opinion, have not been implemented. They are simply thwarted. Who is responsible for this and how shall we fix the situation?" Lukashenko wondered.

He also pointed out that the priority is given not only not so much to the price of energy, but to the equal conditions for economic entities of the two countries. "I think we have only one wish (not even a complaint, but a wish) to the Russian side: to create equal conditions for economic entities. It is important that gas and oil prices are not exorbitant under these equal conditions. But that is absolutely not the main thing. One might even say that it is not the main thing. The main thing is that the Russians and we must have equal prices for energy and other things we do. This is the main thing."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
U.S. Energy Secretary extends olive branch to oil and gas industry
Her remarks came amid deteriorating relations between the industry and the White House....
 German parliament passes 100-billion-euro package to curb energy bills
For households and small businesses, the so-called price brake will take effect in March...
 Vestager says subsidies are not solution to energy crisis
The comments came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss the European response...
 World oil prices falling
According to the trading data and analysts …
 IEA: Growth in global oil demand to slow next year, but still high at 1.7%
Russian production rose 90,000 bpd in November to 11.2 million bpd...
 Azerbaijan natural gas company gives vulgar response to information about halting gas supply to Karabakh
The Azerigaz production association…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos