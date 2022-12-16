News
Nikol Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation with EU representative
Nikol Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation with EU representative
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Deputy Secretary-General for Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response in the European External Action Service Charles Fries, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the visit of Mr. Fries to Yerevan and emphasized the positive dynamics of Armenia-EU cooperation. In particular, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the support provided by the EU for effectively implementing the democratic reform agenda taking place in our country.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-EU relations, as well as the activities of the EU observation mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister emphasized the role of the EU mission in security and stabilization of the situation.

The sides also referred to the situation in the Lachin Corridor, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and other issues of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
