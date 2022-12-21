News
Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria
Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Russian groups of troops remain the main guarantor of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry board, TASS reported.

According to him, the special military operation will continue in 2023 until the full implementation of tasks, also Russian troops and peacekeepers in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh will continue to perform their tasks.  "Priority tasks for 2023: to continue the special military operation until the full implementation of tasks. Russian groups of troops and forces to ensure the preservation of peace and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria," he said.

According to him, the Defense Ministry has solved and continues to solve a number of other important tasks this year. At the beginning of the year, together with the CSTO countries, they carried out an operation to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan. "We prevented a color revolution in this country," Shoigu stressed.
