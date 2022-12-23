News
President: Armenian authorities must take all measures to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian authorities must take all necessary steps to unblock the Lachin corridor as soon as possible, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told journalists in Gyumri on Friday.

According to him, the authorities are obliged to work and do everything possible to open the Lachin corridor as soon as possible. However, the president said, this doesn't mean the authorities should stop working on other issues.

Then Khachaturyan started talking about the country's economic achievements. The president attributed these achievements to the solution of many problems.

"The Azerbaijani side will try to prevent Armenia's economic success. However, we have to achieve this in any case," the president said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
