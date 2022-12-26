News
Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The U.S. government is acting unconstructively with regard to negotiations to restore the Iranian nuclear deal, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, RIA Novosti reported. According to him, the agreement is ready, but Washington is delaying the whole process.

"The text of the agreement is ready for conclusion on the basis of negotiations between the parties, but the delay of the American side led to the fact that the agreement was not concluded. The unconstructive actions of the U.S. led to the delay of the agreement," Kanaani noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that, at present, there is still room for resuming the Iranian nuclear deal. He also noted that it was up to the U.S. and Europe to restore the deal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
