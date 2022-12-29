US army receiving new 6.8 mm caliber assault rifles and machine guns

The U.S. Army began receiving new M5 automatic rifles and M250 SAW machine guns with a common 6.8 mm caliber ammunition system, which should replace the M4 and M249 Squad caliber 5.56 and M240 caliber 7.62 mm, respectively, Air Force Times reported.
The replacement process will take several years, the first will receive new weapons in early 2023 operational units of close combat, including infantry, reconnaissance and combat engineers.
The M5s and machine guns are equipped with a universal Picatinny bar that allows for the attachment of various shooting accessories (scopes, etc.), and a two-way loading system that allows for reloading the weapon with the left hand.
Besides, both M5 and M250 are equipped with computerized NGSW-Fire Control sighting system, which allows for corrected aiming and includes laser rangefinder and ballistic calculator.
Both guns were manufactured as part of the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program announced by the Pentagon in 2017. Seven defense companies competed, resulting in SIG Sauer producing the M5 and XM250, Vortex Optics producing the sighting systems, and Winchester producing the 6.8mm rounds.