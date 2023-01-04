Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy

The blockade requires reconsideration of the philosophy and strategy of Artsakh state-building, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan said on his Facebook page.
"The #Blockade of #Artsakh by #Azerbaijan/a was, of course, expected. But, as they say, until the thunder rises... no conclusions are drawn. What happened requires a radical review of the whole philosophy and strategy of state-building of Artsakh. This review must refer to the state programs, development priorities, as well as to our daily life. Only this way we will be able to overcome the challenges facing us," the Foreign Minister noted.