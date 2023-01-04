News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy
Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The blockade requires reconsideration of the philosophy and strategy of Artsakh state-building, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan said on his Facebook page.

"The #Blockade of #Artsakh by #Azerbaijan/a was, of course, expected. But, as they say, until the thunder rises... no conclusions are drawn. What happened requires a radical review of the whole philosophy and strategy of state-building of Artsakh. This review must refer to the state programs, development priorities, as well as to our daily life. Only this way we will be able to overcome the challenges facing us," the Foreign Minister noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh ombudsman: Civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity!
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is under blockade by Azerbaijan for more than two weeks…
 Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs
Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters...
 Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says
Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia…
 Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)
These residents are stranded in Armenia due to Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor linking Armenia to Artsakh…
 Karabakh opposition MP: Armenia should have said there can be no talk of peace treaty unless road to Artsakh is reopened
For the third year already, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is welcoming the New Year under extraordinary conditions…
 Stepanyan: Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, thousands of people are deprived of right to full nutrition
Because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, thousands of people are deprived of the right to proper nutrition...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos