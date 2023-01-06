Iran says large-scale cyberattack on Central Bank website prevented

Iran said it has prevented a large-scale cyberattack on the Central Bank website and Iranian social media platforms, Mehr reports.
Amir Mohammadzadeh Laivardi, managing director of Infrastructure Communications, informed the Central Bank that it repelled a massive cyberattack last night.
According to Laivardi, last night the Central Bank and the Bale and Rubika platforms were subjected to DDoS type attacks, but the cyber attack was repelled.
He added that by far the largest volume of foreign cyber attacks have targeted banks and financial institutions, Internet service providers and communications infrastructure.