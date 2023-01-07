News
Saturday
January 07
US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.

“The United States remains concerned the Lachin Corridor has now been blocked for over three weeks, creating a grave humanitarian situation.  We thank ICRC for providing critical aid during this time, but call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore access immediately,” Carpenter noted. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
