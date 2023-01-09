News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle
Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) about the situation created amid the Azerbaijani blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the Artsakh National Assembly (NA) MPs and members of the government, MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen subregion of the Martuni region and a number of communities of the subregion, Artsakhpress reported. 

In an interview with Artsakhpress, the member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction of the NA Ishkhanyan presented the situation created due to the blockade and the steps to be taken.

"These visits are aimed at informing the people and get certain information from them. Once again, I was convinced that the people are not complaining, they are ready to bear these difficulties and burdens and continue our struggle along the path that we adopted in 1988," said Ishkhanyan, adding that the problems and suggestions recorded as a result of the meetings with the population of the communities will be summed up and discussed with the Operational Headquarters, according to which the strategy for future steps will be developed.

In general, the population of Berdashen raised the issue of security, the implementation of tools for the proportional distribution of food and the diesel fuel needed for agricultural work.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Operational Headquarters discusses mechanisms for introducing coupon system in Karabakh
Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan, chaired a meeting of the headquarters…
 Karabakh parliament speaker: We don’t need pity, sympathy; we need visible, effective steps
Artur Tovmasyan reflected on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh…
 US embassy in Armenia: Lachin corridor blockage hinders peace process
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is responding to the needs of persons who are displaced in Armenia…
 National-Democratic Pole hold rally in Armenian Gyumri
Police officers did not allow the protesters to approach the military unit...
 Business entities in Artsakh that overprice goods will be deprived of supply
The enterprises that charge higher selling prices will be subsequently...
 Children stuck in Armenia as result of Artsakh blockade will study from tomorrow
"The children will go to Goris School No. 1 from tomorrow...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos