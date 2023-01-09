Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle

In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) about the situation created amid the Azerbaijani blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the Artsakh National Assembly (NA) MPs and members of the government, MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen subregion of the Martuni region and a number of communities of the subregion, Artsakhpress reported.

In an interview with Artsakhpress, the member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction of the NA Ishkhanyan presented the situation created due to the blockade and the steps to be taken.

"These visits are aimed at informing the people and get certain information from them. Once again, I was convinced that the people are not complaining, they are ready to bear these difficulties and burdens and continue our struggle along the path that we adopted in 1988," said Ishkhanyan, adding that the problems and suggestions recorded as a result of the meetings with the population of the communities will be summed up and discussed with the Operational Headquarters, according to which the strategy for future steps will be developed.

In general, the population of Berdashen raised the issue of security, the implementation of tools for the proportional distribution of food and the diesel fuel needed for agricultural work.