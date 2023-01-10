News
Pashinyan: There has never been country in world that would not recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan: There has never been country in world that would not recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

No country in the world didn't recognize Nagorno Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He added that an agreement was reached at the Prague meeting on recognizing the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Yerevan's concern, he said, is that the Azerbaijani president keeps saying that Armenia has recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, referring to the Prague meeting, but does not say that Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia. "We need to make it clear: Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia? If yes, then Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. On the other parts, I spoke on April 13, 2021 in Parliament on the formula for resolving the Karabakh issue and during other public statements," Pashinyan noted.

The Prime Minister noted that in the context of the events in Ukraine there is a major struggle for a new world order. "And in this new world order. We cannot put Armenia on the sacrificial altar. Are we declaring war on the international community? We have a choice: to fit into the logic of inter-agency development or to go against it. We choose the peace agenda, but this does not mean that we put an end to the rights and security of our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh," he concluded.
