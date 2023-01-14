News
French MFA summons Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris amid execution of Alireza Akbari
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris on Saturday in connection with the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of espionage, the ministry said in a statement.

He was also warned that Iran's repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, especially with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals it arbitrarily detains, the statement said. 

Earlier it became known about the execution of former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Alireza Akbari on charges of spying for Britain. 
