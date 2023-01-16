Russia, Iran are negotiating creation of common steblecoin on gold

The central bank of Iran is considering the possibility, with the participation of Russia, to create a kind of token of the Persian region, which can be used as a means of payment in foreign trade settlements instead of the dollar, the ruble and the Iranian rial, Vedomosti newspaper reported with reference to Alexander Brazhnikov, executive director of Russian Association of Cryptoindustry and Blockchain.
The relevant information was confirmed in the State Duma.
The Iranian government intends to secure this token with gold, that is, it will be a kind of steblecoin. The token is expected to work in a special economic zone in Astrakhan, which will receive cargo shipments from Iran.
Anton Tkachev, a member of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, said that Iran's proposal can begin to be actively discussed at the state level when Russia fully resolves the issue of cryptocurrencies.