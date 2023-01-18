Media: Next EU observer mission on Armenian border will include up to 100 people

Plans are being finalized to extend and expand the EU observer mission along Armenia's borders after its mandate expires in December, POLITICO reported, citing a source.
"There was a mutual understanding with authorities in Yerevan that there is a need for a renewed presence, but the previous one was too small. Up to 100 monitors will now be deployed to the region as part of a fully-fledged Common Security and Defense Policy mission.” According to the insider, “there are several steps that still need to be cleared before their deployment, and it will now go to the Political and Security Committee in Brussels, seeking a two-year mandate."
But the official stressed that tensions with Russia will have to be overcome given its presence in the region. "The FSB is everywhere in Armenia. We have had a few cases where our monitors were turned back by Russian border guards, even though they were accompanied by Armenian Defense Ministry personnel, which was concerning given this is Armenian territory."
“It’s important the EU plays a role even on the edges of Europe,” Henri Duquenne, the spokesman for Brussels’ special representative in the South Caucasus, said. “Different member states have different interests, but as a whole this is a priority region for us.”