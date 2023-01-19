Names of Armenia army officials dismissed due to fire that killed 15 servicemen are known

The names of the Armenian army officials dismissed in connection with the fire that caused the death of 15 servicemen are known.
According to First Channel News, the release of the following officials has been announced so far: Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Vahram Grigoryan, Chief of Staff-Deputy Corps Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Mihran Makhsudyan, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Shiraz Khachatryan, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Artur Ohanyan, and Chief of the Fire Safety Service of the Armed Forces Sargis Mazmanyan.
In connection with the aforesaid fire, Rudik Hakobyan, brigade chief of staff-deputy commander; Gor Aghekyan, deputy commander of the brigade; Tigran Ghazaryan, head of the brigade's engineering service; and Gor Sargsyan, commander of the brigade's engineer sapper troop, will also be dismissed by the order of the Minister of Defense.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are in severe condition.