Names of Armenia army officials dismissed due to fire that killed 15 servicemen are known
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The names of the Armenian army officials dismissed in connection with the fire that caused the death of 15 servicemen are known.

According to First Channel News, the release of the following officials has been announced so far: Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Vahram Grigoryan, Chief of Staff-Deputy Corps Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Mihran Makhsudyan, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Shiraz Khachatryan, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Artur Ohanyan, and Chief of the Fire Safety Service of the Armed Forces Sargis Mazmanyan.

In connection with the aforesaid fire, Rudik Hakobyan, brigade chief of staff-deputy commander; Gor Aghekyan, deputy commander of the brigade; Tigran Ghazaryan, head of the brigade's engineering service; and Gor Sargsyan, commander of the brigade's engineer sapper troop, will also be dismissed by the order of the Minister of Defense.

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen have died as a result of this fire, and three others are in severe condition.
Հայերեն
Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit
"We express our sincere condolences to the families, friends and fellow servicemen...
 4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged  
Four people were discharged after receiving appropriate medical treatment...
 CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death
"On behalf of the Secretariat of the CSTO and on my own behalf I express our sincere...
 Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts
Necessary actions are taken to uncover all the circumstances...
 Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit
All of them are at the National Burn Center…
 Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct
The first thing that had to be clarified was who did what and what did not do…
