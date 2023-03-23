US to donate 13 all-terrain vehicles to Armenia National Security Service

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency of the United States Department of Defense will provide a number of technical equipment, 13 all-terrain vehicles and their spare parts to Armenia as a donation within the framework of the Proliferation Prevention Program of weapons of mass destruction program. The Armenian government made a respective decision at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.
According to the submitted draft, the aforementioned property will be allocated to the National Security Service of Armenia in order to more effectively carry out the tasks of the border guard troops of the country.
The draft will soon be submitted to the Armenian parliament—for ratification.