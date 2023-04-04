News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Show news feed
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor
UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.

UN human rights experts, in particular, have stated that the Lachin corridor is the only means of transport connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and it has humanitarian significance.

The blockade of the corridor has disrupted the supply of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential goods to about 120,000 people living in Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian situation has worsened due to periodic disruptions in natural gas supply, which has also disrupted the work of medical facilities. Education institutions have also stopped working.

UN experts are seriously concerned that the long-term blocking of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences for the population and violation of rights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MP: Shushi villages not under Azerbaijani control but intercommunity roads are under target
The Azerbaijani armed forces have paralyzed the intercommunity roads of four villages of the Shushi region…
 Civil society asks UN Human Rights Commissioner to send monitoring mission to Karabakh, Armenia
About 20 civil society organizations of Armenia submitted a joint letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights…
 Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened
The rumor being disseminated on social media does not correspond to reality...
 12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross
And five patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for treatment, returned to Artsakh…
 Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)
Sergey Ghazaryan received Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia…
 Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President
Harutyunyan underscored the close and coordinated cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and civilian organizations…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos