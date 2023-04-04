UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

The five special procedures mandate-holders of the UN on Monday issued a statement calling on the government of Azerbaijan to take immediate measures to restore unhindered traffic and safe movement through the Lachin corridor.
UN human rights experts, in particular, have stated that the Lachin corridor is the only means of transport connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and it has humanitarian significance.
The blockade of the corridor has disrupted the supply of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential goods to about 120,000 people living in Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian situation has worsened due to periodic disruptions in natural gas supply, which has also disrupted the work of medical facilities. Education institutions have also stopped working.
UN experts are seriously concerned that the long-term blocking of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences for the population and violation of rights.