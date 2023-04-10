News
Politico: EU mission in Armenia may cast shadow over Azerbaijan-EU natural gas deal 
Politico: EU mission in Armenia may cast shadow over Azerbaijan-EU natural gas deal 
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics, Analytics

The European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia and the European Parliament report, which condemns the violations of human rights in Azerbaijan, may cast a shadow over the EU's high-profile natural gas deal with Azerbaijan, Politico reports.

On February 20, the EU started the work of its civilian mission within the framework of that agreement. It will work on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The total number of exclusively civilian personnel of the mission will be about 100 people, including about 50 unarmed observers.

“With Russia distracted by its catastrophic war against Ukraine, Brussels hoped to boost its presence in the South Caucasus, building economic ties with Azerbaijan while offering political support to neighboring Armenia in an effort to keep a balance between the two rival states,” Politico added.

Baku is also reacting with fury after the European Parliament last month backed a report that “condemns the latest large-scale military aggression by Azerbaijan in September,” accuses the country of undermining the peace process, and “underlines the EU’s readiness to be more actively involved in settling the region’s protracted conflicts.”

All of that is casting a shadow over the EU's high-profile deal with Azerbaijan to double its annual natural gas deliveries to the bloc to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

“The EU has sent a civilian mission to help police the Armenian side of the tense mountainous border between the two countries, which has Azerbaijan warning of foreign interference in its affairs,” Politico added.
