Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight lands in Turkey

The plane conducting the Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight landed at the Erzurum city airport in Turkey due to bad weather conditions. Lilit Aghabekyan, assistant to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
She added that the plane conducting the Moscow-Yerevan flight temporarily landed in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, but it took off some time ago.
"The reason was bad weather conditions. Visibility at Zvartnots [international] Airport [in Yerevan] was less than 100 meters; flights are not allowed in such conditions. After some time, the plane coming from Sharm El Sheikh will also take off," Aghabekyan noted.