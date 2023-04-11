Azerbaijan MOD publicizes data on own losses during latest Baku provocation

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has publicized data about its own losses during the latest Azerbaijani provocation.

It is reported that three Azerbaijani servicemen were killed: Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Taghiyev.

According to unofficial data, however, eight Azerbaijani soldiers were killed during this Azerbaijani provocation.

Earlier, the MOD of Armenia reported that at around 4pm local time Tuesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on Armenian servicemen who were carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. As a result of this Azerbaijani provocation, four Armenian servicemen were killed and another six were wounded.