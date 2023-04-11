News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MOD publicizes data on own losses during latest Baku provocation
Azerbaijan MOD publicizes data on own losses during latest Baku provocation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has publicized data about its own losses during the latest Azerbaijani provocation.

It is reported that three Azerbaijani servicemen were killed: Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Taghiyev.

According to unofficial data, however, eight Azerbaijani soldiers were killed during this Azerbaijani provocation.

Earlier, the MOD of Armenia reported that at around 4pm local time Tuesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on Armenian servicemen who were carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. As a result of this Azerbaijani provocation, four Armenian servicemen were killed and another six were wounded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022
The ambassador-at-large of Armenia reflected on Tuesday’s military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in the area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province…
 Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday
"Armed forces of the Republic of Armenia took necessary measures to protect the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the National Assembly deputy speaker stated…
 Newspaper: How Europe reacts to yesterday's provocation by Azerbaijanis?
Zhoghovurd daily asked for a comment from Andrey Kovatchev, the Standing Rapporteur on Armenia at the European Parliament…
 Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night
As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable…
 RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the names of the four soldiers killed because of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Syunik province on Tuesday...
 As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense
The ministry also said that in case of any changes it would issue a statement...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos