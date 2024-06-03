News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono
Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, Louis Bono.

Various aspects of the Azerbaijan-US bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional peace process in the post-conflict period, were exchanged at the meeting, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry told APA.

Bayramov presented to Bono the Azerbaijani perception of the situation in the region, the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of the normalization and peace process, as well as the latest developments on the peace agenda.

The Azerbaijani FM underlined that the recent agreement reached between the border delimitation commissions, “which includes the return of 4 villages of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia,” once again confirmed the usefulness of the bilateral negotiation process in terms of making a real contribution to regional peace and confidence building.

It was noted at the meeting that the negotiations held in a constructive spirit in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on May 10 and 11 testify the effectiveness of the bilateral peace process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis
According to Mirzoyan, this has happened in Armenia’s Tavush Province, in the already delimited area…
 US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Turkish President, Akif Cagatay Kilic…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says
Regional stability, interconnectivity are priorities for the United States, the president added…
 Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace
"This does not mean at all that the matter of constitutional amendments in Armenia is a subject of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Armenian FM added…
 Armenia PM chief of staff: Border delimitation with 1976 maps was specified for Tavush Province section
This matter is being discussed for the next ones, Arayik Harutyunyan added…
 Russia defense minister: Azerbaijan, Armenia are being forced to sign peace treaty on Western platforms
"NATO seeks to strengthen its positions in the Caucasus,” Andrey Belousov said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos