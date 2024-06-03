Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, Louis Bono.

Various aspects of the Azerbaijan-US bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional peace process in the post-conflict period, were exchanged at the meeting, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry told APA.

Bayramov presented to Bono the Azerbaijani perception of the situation in the region, the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of the normalization and peace process, as well as the latest developments on the peace agenda.

The Azerbaijani FM underlined that the recent agreement reached between the border delimitation commissions, “which includes the return of 4 villages of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia,” once again confirmed the usefulness of the bilateral negotiation process in terms of making a real contribution to regional peace and confidence building.

It was noted at the meeting that the negotiations held in a constructive spirit in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on May 10 and 11 testify the effectiveness of the bilateral peace process.