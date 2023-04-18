News
Armenia ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan accused of large-scale money laundering, illegal entrepreneurship
Armenia ex-PM Hovik Abrahamyan accused of large-scale money laundering, illegal entrepreneurship
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan, being an official holding various public offices throughout the years, exceeded his official powers, and, contrary to the ban on entrepreneurial activity by officials, participated—through proxies—in the management of a sand mining company, and legalized large-sized assets and money obtained as a result through criminal means, the prosecutor's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And on  Monday, a decision was made to initiate a public criminal prosecution against Abrahamyan under the Criminal Code articles on using official position to launder money, exceeding official powers, and illegal participation in business activities.

On the same day, the aforesaid decision was sent to the investigator conducting the proceedings to file charges against Abrahamyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
