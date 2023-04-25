France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, from Wednesday to Friday, we learn from the official website of the French foreign ministry.
Within the framework of her trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan, the French diplomat will discuss the situation on the Lachin corridor.
In capital Yerevan, Colonna will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan. Also, she will visit the European Union monitoring mission headquarters in Jermuk city.
In capital Baku, the French diplomat will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Colonna on Friday will visit Georgia. In capital Tbilisi, meetings are scheduled with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.