News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, from Wednesday to Friday, we learn from the official website of the French foreign ministry.

Within the framework of her trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan, the French diplomat will discuss the situation on the Lachin corridor.

In capital Yerevan, Colonna will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan. Also, she will visit the European Union monitoring mission headquarters in Jermuk city.

In capital Baku, the French diplomat will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Colonna on Friday will visit Georgia. In capital Tbilisi, meetings are scheduled with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
The Cypriot Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday…
 France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself
Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, is visiting Armenia to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 Sotk gold mine of Armenia inactive for 10th day due to periodic Azerbaijani shooting
The GeoProMining Gold company informed…
 Armenia army General Staff chief: We are doing positional improvement work at Tegh village
“You have no business at all regarding the going back, coming forward of the Azerbaijanis,” Edward Asryan told reporters...
 RA Ombudsperson receives CoE delegation
Human Rights Defender of RA received the delegation of Head of Transversal Challenges a…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos