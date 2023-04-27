News
Air force object debris found in Poland
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Minister of Justice and General Prosecutor of Poland, informed about the discovery of fragments of an air force object in the country.

"The military department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk, under the supervision of the National Prosecutor's Office, has started an investigation into the wreckage of an air force object found in the forest ten kilometers from Bydgoszcz [city]. In addition to prosecutors, military experts, police, gendarmerie, and representatives of the military counterintelligence service are working at the accident site," Ziobro wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The RMF radio station, in turn, informed that the aforesaid fragments are those of an air-to-surface missile. According to it, there were Russian inscriptions on this object. But for now, it is impossible to now when it fell, the radio station added.
