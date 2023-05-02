Newspaper: Azerbaijan to present ‘gift’ to reelection of Turkey’s Erdogan

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Metakse Hakobyan, an MP of the AR [(Artsakh Republic)] [opposition] "Justice" Faction, believes that the circle around Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is tightening, and the leadership of Azerbaijan will take new steps in the near future in order to present a gift to [Turkish president] Erdogan before Turkey’s elections on May 14.
"This diligence that Azerbaijan has pursues one goal: to present the Zangezur corridor as a "gift" to Erdogan on May 14, who will obviously be recognized as the winner in the upcoming elections," Hakobyan believes.
Let us note that it has been a few days that the Azerbaijanis have started operating the illegal checkpoint placed on the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh-Armenia road.