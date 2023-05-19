News
shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, district deputy head hospitalized
shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, district deputy head hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired in Yerevan Friday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 9:20am, Yerevan Police received a call informing that shots were fired in front of a house.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found two cartridges fired from a rifle.

One person with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital from the scene of this incident.

The wounded person is Koryun Arakelyan, deputy head of Yerevan’s Davitashen district.

An investigative team has been set up and criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
