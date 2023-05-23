Serzh Sargsyan: Incomprehensible asking response from me after statement to recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan

The third President of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday night responded to the statement by the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), by which the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh were called to condemn the statement by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan regarding the recognition of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.
"Requiring a response from me after today's already direct and undisguised statement by the capitulator occupying the RA Prime Minister's seat to recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is simply incomprehensible, if not insulting.
"Constantly, including in the past five years, on all possible occasions, I have announced: Artsakh will not be a part of Azerbaijan. I and the political force led by me, the Republican Party of Armenia, in all our statements, speeches, and messages have constantly emphasized and announced our principled approaches to the issue of Artsakh, stated point by point our positions on that vital issue for us, as well as the destructive steps of the rulers of Armenia. They are not subject to any change. We voiced, fought, and continue to fight, no matter how much they slandered, discredited, targeted us, not listening to our alarms and warnings.
"If some people are now suddenly ‘surprised by the unexpected’ and demand a new statement from me, it is at least puzzling.
"I have been and firmly continue to stand with my brothers and sisters in Artsakh, faithful to my oath given before the graves of my comrades-in-arms, not to leave unfinished the work started jointly.
"Dear brothers and sisters,
"Apart from words, today, more than ever, steps, deeds and unity are important, regardless of all kinds of differences and ambitions, which are nothing compared to the disaster hanging over our people.
"I considered and consider the issue of Artsakh, as well as the task of state building of Armenia, as my life's mission," Serzh Sargsyan said in the statement.