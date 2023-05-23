News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 23
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Turkey Muslim cleric uses hate speech against Armenians
Turkey Muslim cleric uses hate speech against Armenians
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

During a prayer service in a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Muslim cleric Murat Gundogdu called on the faithful to be armed on the day of the presidential runoff election this Sunday and, also, used the expression "Armenian progenies," reports Ermenihaber.am.

It is clear from the video recordings made on the smartphone that Gundogdu had said as follows, in particular: "For 80 years, what has this country suffered from you, wheat has it suffered from the Armenian progenies? We have so many martyrs.”

From another video, it becomes clear that a faithful reacted negatively to Gundogdu's call to prepare the weapons and a fight started in the mosque.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs in Turkey announced that it has launched an investigation into Gundogdu's call to prepare the weapons. But there has been no official comment yet on the aforesaid hate speech against Armenians.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Establishing peace in the region is the goal pursued by Armenia, the parliament speaker said at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stated…
 Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan
I replied, it would be good if we study the history of Scandinavia and Europe...
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan latest developments
The Russian and Turkish FMs met in Moscow…
 Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says
During the Armenian delegation’s visit to Ankara last week…
 Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument
“I believe they [i.e., Turkey] should not interfere in our internal affairs," Sargsyan told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos