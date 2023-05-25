Putin: Russia trade with Armenia reached $5 billion in 2022

The trade between Russia and Armenia definitely shows a positive trend. It grew by more than 83% last year and reached $5 billion, increasing by another $1.5 billion in January-March this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Moscow.
"If this process develops at such a pace, we will certainly surpass last year's record," Putin added.
According to him, bilateral collaboration between Russia and Armenia in various domains continues to develop actively.