News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Putin: Russia trade with Armenia reached $5 billion in 2022
Putin: Russia trade with Armenia reached $5 billion in 2022
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The trade between Russia and Armenia definitely shows a positive trend. It grew by more than 83% last year and reached $5 billion, increasing by another $1.5 billion in January-March this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Moscow.

"If this process develops at such a pace, we will certainly surpass last year's record," Putin added.

According to him, bilateral collaboration between Russia and Armenia in various domains continues to develop actively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos