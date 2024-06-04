Armenia's Papikyan, Serbia envoy discuss defense cooperation between their countries (PHOTOS)

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on Tuesday received the Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia, Tatjana Panajotovic Cvetkovic, and the Defense Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Zvezdan Krichak—whose respective residence is in Tehran.
First, the defense minister congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Krichak on his accreditation in Armenia and wished him productive activity.
During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector were discussed. Also, an agreement was reached to carry out work to sign an agreement between the governments of Armenia and Serbia on defense cooperation.
The reforms being carried out in the Armenian Armed Forces and regional security issues were also discussed.