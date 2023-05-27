Iran calls Zelenskyy's statement 'worthless political show'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent anti-Iranian remarks a "worthless political show containing baseless claims," Mehr reports.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always declared that it is against the war in Ukraine and its continuation and is very sorry for the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and emphasizes the need to find a political solution to end it as soon as possible while being ready to assist in its realization,” stressed Kanaani.
Saying that making such accusations and performing such political shows will not change the reality of the war in Ukraine, Kanaani expressed the readiness of Iran to continue negotiations with Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian side's evading expert negotiations with the Iranian side in order to investigate the claims confirms that their claims are baseless and there are specific political goals and motives behind such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, the President of Ukraine called on Iran to "reconsider the supply of drones to Russia and not support Moscow in the Ukraine war."