News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union
Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Iran has applied for the status of an observer country in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), informed Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"The application was received on May 27, we are starting respective procedures," Sagintayev added at Tuesday’s meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, said he considers it necessary to form a list of countries and regional trade associations with which the EAEU should start signing agreements on a free-trade zone. He emphasized that there are many countries that are ready to collaborate with the EAEU. They are, first of all, Indonesia, the UAE, and Mongolia.

The next meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council will take place in late September.

Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets
He delivered remarks at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Belarus…
 Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting
In late September-early October…
 Russia PM: Armenia increased exports to EAEU market 14 times
“Absolutely all five [member] countries benefit from participation in the Eurasian Economic Union,” Mishustin said…
 Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan chairing Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting
There are more than three dozen matters on the agenda...
 Russia deputy FM: Participation in Eurasian Economic Union is beneficial for Armenia
As per Aleksandr Pankin, this benefit is statistically confirmed by various economic indicators…
 Russia envoy: Armenia is practically the main acquirer in Eurasian Economic Union integration framework
“For the second year in a row, Armenia is among the world leaders in terms of economic growth rates, largely thanks to trade and economic ties with EAEU and Russia,” Ambassador Kopyrkin stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos