Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Iran has applied for the status of an observer country in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), informed Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"The application was received on May 27, we are starting respective procedures," Sagintayev added at Tuesday’s meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, said he considers it necessary to form a list of countries and regional trade associations with which the EAEU should start signing agreements on a free-trade zone. He emphasized that there are many countries that are ready to collaborate with the EAEU. They are, first of all, Indonesia, the UAE, and Mongolia.

The next meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council will take place in late September.

Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.