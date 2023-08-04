News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Gallup: 94.4% of Armenia citizens say it is unacceptable for Karabakh population to be part of Azerbaijan
Gallup: 94.4% of Armenia citizens say it is unacceptable for Karabakh population to be part of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

More than 94% of Armenia’s citizens consider it impossible for the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a national minority, to be part of Azerbaijan. Aram Navasardyan, director of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, told about this at a press conference Friday, presenting the results of their recent survey conducted with the residents of Armenia.

In the survey, the respondents were asked: "Is it acceptable for you the granting of the status of a national minority to the people of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan?"

"1.1 percent of the population of Armenia noted that granting the status of a national minority as part of Azerbaijan to the people of Artsakh is definitely acceptable for them. 2.7 percent noted that it is rather acceptable. 5.5 percent of the respondents noted no, it is rather not acceptable, 88.9 percent noted ‘definitely no.’ In general, 94.4% of the population of the Republic of Armenia notes that the planning of the minority population of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is not acceptable," said Navasardyan.

In May, 86 percent of the respondents had said no to that option, and this percentage has increased in the last two months.

According to the speaker, the reason for the change in this indicator is the critical humanitarian situation created in Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

The aforesaid survey was conducted by telephone, from July 27 to 31, and with 1,100 respondents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Hastily prepared peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia will lead to new conflicts
"A hastily prepared, crude peace treaty will not bring lasting peace to the region,” said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Armenia, Karabakh lawyers appeal to administrative court against PM Pashinyan
They have asked the court to recognize as illegal the action expressed by words of Armenia’s PM to recognize Artsakh as part of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan…
 Artsakh MFA: Russia's vision of Stepanakert-Baku dialogue is not balanced
The Republic of Artsakh highly appreciates the long-standing mediation efforts of the Russian Federation․․․
 MFA: Armenia cannot discuss alternative ways to deliver aid to Artsakh
Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos