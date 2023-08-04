Gallup: 94.4% of Armenia citizens say it is unacceptable for Karabakh population to be part of Azerbaijan

More than 94% of Armenia’s citizens consider it impossible for the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a national minority, to be part of Azerbaijan. Aram Navasardyan, director of the Gallup International Association in Armenia, told about this at a press conference Friday, presenting the results of their recent survey conducted with the residents of Armenia.

In the survey, the respondents were asked: "Is it acceptable for you the granting of the status of a national minority to the people of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan?"

"1.1 percent of the population of Armenia noted that granting the status of a national minority as part of Azerbaijan to the people of Artsakh is definitely acceptable for them. 2.7 percent noted that it is rather acceptable. 5.5 percent of the respondents noted no, it is rather not acceptable, 88.9 percent noted ‘definitely no.’ In general, 94.4% of the population of the Republic of Armenia notes that the planning of the minority population of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is not acceptable," said Navasardyan.

In May, 86 percent of the respondents had said no to that option, and this percentage has increased in the last two months.

According to the speaker, the reason for the change in this indicator is the critical humanitarian situation created in Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

The aforesaid survey was conducted by telephone, from July 27 to 31, and with 1,100 respondents.