Armenia requests urgent UN Security Council meeting on Artsakh crisis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia applied to the UN with a request to urgently convene a meeting of the Security Council in connection with the blockade of the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation as a result. The statement was published on the UN page on X (former Twitter).

“On August 11, the Republic of Armenia appealed to the United Nations Security Council with a request to convene an emergency meeting regarding the deterioration of the humanitarian situation as a result of the total blockade inflicted upon the civilian population of [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
