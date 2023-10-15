At least 12 journalists were killed during Israel-Hamas war

As of October 14, in the first eight days of the war between Israel and Hamas, at least 12 journalists were killed, two were missing and eight were injured, The Hill reports, citing the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

According to the Associated Press, the conflict has already resulted in more than 3.000 deaths on both sides.

Journalists in Gaza face the highest risk covering the conflict in the face of devastating Israeli airstrikes, communications disruptions and widespread power outages.

In the first eight days of the conflict, 10 Palestinian journalists were killed. The death of one Israeli journalist was also confirmed, and another is missing. On October 13, a journalist from Beirut was killed in a shelling of southern Lebanon that left six other people wounded.