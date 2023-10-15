News
Aliyev visits occupied Martakert
Aliyev visits occupied Martakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited occupied Martakert of the [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

According to Azerbaijani media, Aliyev also visited the Sarsang Reservoir, located in the Martakert region.

On September 19, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the entire line of contact, using all types of weapons. As a result of Azerbaijani aggression, hundreds of people, including civilians, were killed.

After the full-scale aggression of Azerbaijan, the residents of Artsakh, more than 100 thousand people, were forced to leave their homeland, not wanting to stay in the Republic, considering the threat from Azerbaijan.
